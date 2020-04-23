Michael C. Colby Sells 20,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,122,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 0.60. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,493 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $10,965,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 234,230 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $7,275,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $7,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

