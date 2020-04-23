Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.37 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $277.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
