Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.0% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express
Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express
Vanguard Value ETF Position Increased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard Value ETF Position Increased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ring Energy Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ring Energy Inc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Position Cut by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Position Cut by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC
Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report