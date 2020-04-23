Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.0% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

