Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $95.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

