Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Ring Energy worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Ring Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REI shares. Roth Capital cut Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

