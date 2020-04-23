Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $121.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.78.

