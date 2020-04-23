Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $277.02 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.