Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 2.8% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $7,588,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after acquiring an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $147,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $266.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

