Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

