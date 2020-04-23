Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 20,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 62,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.