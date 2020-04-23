BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,715 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

VZ stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

