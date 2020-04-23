Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

