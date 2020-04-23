BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $275.05 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

