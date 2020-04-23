Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

