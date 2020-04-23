Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock worth $482,900,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

