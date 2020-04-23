Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 20,231 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,231 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 105,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 74,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.