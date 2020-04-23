BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,540,000 after buying an additional 372,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

BK stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

