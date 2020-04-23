$537.16 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report $537.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $587.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $449.34 million. Incyte reported sales of $497.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $100.97 on Thursday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

