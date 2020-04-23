Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $210.97 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.