Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beazley to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.20 ($7.08).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 359.82 ($4.73) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In related news, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,359.91). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

