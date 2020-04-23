Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 994,720 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

