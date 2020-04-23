Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 235,990 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 1,137.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,990 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF makes up 12.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $95.54 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.4686 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

