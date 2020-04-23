Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,962,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $380.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.32%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

