Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,399 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.45 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

