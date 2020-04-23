Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

