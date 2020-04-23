Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

