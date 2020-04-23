Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 68.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 848.9% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 11.6% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Paychex by 47.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 15.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

