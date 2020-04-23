Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,649 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

BAC stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $188.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.