Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $732.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.