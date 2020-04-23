Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $454,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

