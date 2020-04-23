Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,809,000 after purchasing an additional 798,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $139.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

