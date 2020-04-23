Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 441.3% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $3,265,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

