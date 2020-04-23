DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $47,388,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.35.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $320.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 168.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.58. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $329.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,029 shares of company stock valued at $27,251,423. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.