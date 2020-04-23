Csenge Advisory Group Invests $318,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

