Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,841,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

