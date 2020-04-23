Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.