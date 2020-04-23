Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 1,560.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,491 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF comprises 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 76,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,845,000.

TPLC opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

