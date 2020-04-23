Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 127.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,483 shares during the period. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYLD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

BYLD opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

