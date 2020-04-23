Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 162.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $668,669.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

HRL stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.