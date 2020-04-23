Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 315.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

NYSE SQ opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

