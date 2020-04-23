Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $3,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,592,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

