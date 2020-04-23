Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

