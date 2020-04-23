Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 64,593 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

