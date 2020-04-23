Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWLD opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

