Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 12,834 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,628,000 after acquiring an additional 302,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after buying an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after buying an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,810,000 after purchasing an additional 236,677 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $63.68 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

