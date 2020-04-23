Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 579.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $143.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.