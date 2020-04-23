Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 161.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,269 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF accounts for 2.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 6.39% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC increased its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

