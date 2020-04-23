Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 819 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 229.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after buying an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Unilever by 56.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 738,635 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

