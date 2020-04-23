Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 221.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 341,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 231,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,649 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

