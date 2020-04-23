Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,852 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

